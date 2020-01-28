Daniel Podence: Wolves confident of signing Olympiakos winger before transfer deadline

Daniel Podence could arrive at Molineux before the transfer deadline on January 31

Wolves are optimistic they can get a deal done for Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence despite talks between the clubs and player carrying on for almost a week.

Olympiakos are reluctant to sell the former Sporting Lisbon player, who is still training with his club in Greece, and want at least £21.5m for him.

Talks, however, are ongoing and it is believed a deal can be reached between the two clubs before Deadline Day.

Podence has three goals and four assists in 27 matches in all competitions for Olympiakos this season and he is currently under contract at the Greek top-flight club until June 2023.

The 24-year-old, who can operate as both a left and right-winger, moved to Greece in 2018 and signed a new deal at Karaiskakis Stadium in October 2019.

Podence celebrates scoring for Olympiakos against Tottenham during the Champions League group stages

He scored against Tottenham during Olympiakos' 2-2 draw on September 18 in their opening Group B clash in the Champions League this season.

Podence would become Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo's second acquisition of the January transfer window if he arrives at the club, following Leonardo Campana's move from Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC.

