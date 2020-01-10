Dylan McGeouch eyes cup glory with Aberdeen

0:27 New Aberdeen signing Dylan McGeouch on Aberdeen's chances this season New Aberdeen signing Dylan McGeouch on Aberdeen's chances this season

New Aberdeen signing Dylan McGeouch is eager to end the club's six-year trophy drought as he hopes to make an instant impact.

The 26-year-old, who left Hibernian for Sunderland in the summer of 2018, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with The Dons earlier this month.

McGeouch enjoyed his first training session with his new team-mates after they were put through their paces by boss Derek McInnes in Dubai in preparation for Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round against Dumbarton.

"I want to make a good impact from the start," McGeouch told Sky Sports News.

"It's a great team, they've been up there [in the league] the last few years.

"Hopefully we can have a good cup run and maybe even bring one home. We were close to winning one the past few years so if we can do it this year it will be a great season for us."

McGeouch joined Aberdeen after a season-and-a-half at Sunderland

Boss McInnes has admired the Scottish midfielder for some time and tried to sign the player on a number of occasions over the past few years.

The former Bristol City manager is happy to have finally got his man - a player he believes can bring an element of stability to the midfield.

"I've tried to sign him on a few occasions," said McInnes.

"One way or another we've not managed to [sign him] until now so it's a great footballing opportunity to work with him.

"He's the type of player who will help us in terms of getting that element of control through the middle of the park. A player who brings that calmness, creativity at the right times and somebody who's confident - he will be good for us."