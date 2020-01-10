Dylan McGeouch eyes cup glory with Aberdeen
McGeouch: "We were close to winning one the past few years so if we can do it this year it will be a great season for us."
New Aberdeen signing Dylan McGeouch is eager to end the club's six-year trophy drought as he hopes to make an instant impact.
The 26-year-old, who left Hibernian for Sunderland in the summer of 2018, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with The Dons earlier this month.
McGeouch enjoyed his first training session with his new team-mates after they were put through their paces by boss Derek McInnes in Dubai in preparation for Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round against Dumbarton.
"I want to make a good impact from the start," McGeouch told Sky Sports News.
"It's a great team, they've been up there [in the league] the last few years.
"Hopefully we can have a good cup run and maybe even bring one home. We were close to winning one the past few years so if we can do it this year it will be a great season for us."
Boss McInnes has admired the Scottish midfielder for some time and tried to sign the player on a number of occasions over the past few years.
The former Bristol City manager is happy to have finally got his man - a player he believes can bring an element of stability to the midfield.
"I've tried to sign him on a few occasions," said McInnes.
"One way or another we've not managed to [sign him] until now so it's a great footballing opportunity to work with him.
"He's the type of player who will help us in terms of getting that element of control through the middle of the park. A player who brings that calmness, creativity at the right times and somebody who's confident - he will be good for us."