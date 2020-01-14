Patryk Klimala: Celtic sign Polish striker on four-and-a-half-year deal

Patryk Klimala has joined Celtic

Celtic have completed the signing of Polish striker Patryk Klimala on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Poland U21 international arrived in Glasgow on Sunday evening before completing his move from Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals in 17 league appearances for the Polish top-flight side.

He will immediately begin training with his new team-mates at Lennoxtown from Wednesday.

"It's a big moment for me and I'm very excited," Klimala told the Celtic website. "I'm very happy to be here at such a massive club.

"The last 24 hours were intense. I was waiting for the decision to be finalised so I could finally come here and meet everyone.

"I had the chance to see the stadium and I felt the atmosphere.

"It was amazing so I'm looking forward to playing here in front of the fans. I'm very happy that everything is finished now and looking good."

0:33 Poland U21 international striker Patryk Klimala touched down at Glasgow Airport on Sunday Poland U21 international striker Patryk Klimala touched down at Glasgow Airport on Sunday

Celtic have prioritised signing a striker in this window to ease the burden on Odsonne Edouard and had been linked with a move for free-scoring Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar.

Boss Neil Lennon said over the weekend he was confident of adding to his squad in the coming days.

Lennon may also look to bring in a wide player in January, with Scott Sinclair having left to join Preston and Lewis Morgan on the verge of a move to David Beckham's MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.