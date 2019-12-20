Neil Lennon confirms Celtic interest in Andraz Sporar - but denies bid
Slovan Bratislava released a statement claiming Celtic had made an offer for the striker
Last Updated: 20/12/19 5:44pm
Neil Lennon has confirmed Celtic are interested in signing Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar, but says the club are yet to make a bid.
Ivan Kmotrik, director of the Slovakian side, said they had received an offer for the player in a statement on the club's website, but claimed they would not sell for less than £6m.
Slovenian striker Sporar has scored 20 goals in 26 games for the club, including six goals in the Europa League.
"We haven't made a bid," insisted Lennon when asked by the press on Friday. "We're looking at options going forward, but there's been no bid from us."
The Celtic boss admitted Sporar was one of a number of players the club were monitoring, as they look to bolster their attack in January.
Lennon has previously used winger Lewis Morgan as a striker when top scorer Odsonne Edouard has been out.
"It is true that Celtic FC sent us an offer and showed a huge interest in Andraz Sporar." Kmotrik had said in the statement. "There is an interest from other big clubs from France, Spain, Italy, Portugal or Belgium.
"There is already a huge interest and we expect that even more clubs will address offers during January."