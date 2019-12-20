Neil Lennon confirms Celtic interest in Andraz Sporar - but denies bid

Andraz Sporar has scored 20 times in 26 games this season for Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava

Neil Lennon has confirmed Celtic are interested in signing Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar, but says the club are yet to make a bid.

Ivan Kmotrik, director of the Slovakian side, said they had received an offer for the player in a statement on the club's website, but claimed they would not sell for less than £6m.

Slovenian striker Sporar has scored 20 goals in 26 games for the club, including six goals in the Europa League.

"We haven't made a bid," insisted Lennon when asked by the press on Friday. "We're looking at options going forward, but there's been no bid from us."

The Celtic boss admitted Sporar was one of a number of players the club were monitoring, as they look to bolster their attack in January.

Lennon has previously used winger Lewis Morgan as a striker when top scorer Odsonne Edouard has been out.

"It is true that Celtic FC sent us an offer and showed a huge interest in Andraz Sporar." Kmotrik had said in the statement. "There is an interest from other big clubs from France, Spain, Italy, Portugal or Belgium.

"There is already a huge interest and we expect that even more clubs will address offers during January."