Celtic's Lewis Morgan given permission to speak to David Beckham's Inter Miami

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has been given permission to speak to Inter Miami

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has been given permission to speak to Inter Miami and complete a move to David Beckham's franchise club in the MLS.

A fee has been agreed with Celtic for Morgan, who still has 18 months left on his contract.

He has left Celtic's training camp in Dubai and is expected to fly to the United States later on Friday.

Lewis Morgan has left Celtic's training camp in Dubai

The 23-year-old joined Celtic in January 2018 before being loaned back to St Mirren for the remainder of that campaign.

Morgan made his Celtic debut in August 2018 but spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland where he scored two goals in 22 appearances.

1:13 Neil Lennon admits Rangers are now a match for his Celtic team and that they may need to adapt how they prepare for Old Firm matches. Neil Lennon admits Rangers are now a match for his Celtic team and that they may need to adapt how they prepare for Old Firm matches.

He has played 18 times for Celtic this season but is now set for a move to the US and could potentially be a part of Miami's MLS debut against Los Angeles FC on March 1.

Inter Miami appointed Uruguayan Diego Alonso as their first head coach last month.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.