Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund from Juventus on initial loan

Emre Can was left out of Juventus' Champions League squad this season

Borussia Dortmund have signed Emre Can from Juventus on Deadline Day on an initial loan.

The former Liverpool midfielder joins the Bundesliga club on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for around £21m (€25m), to be paid over three years, if conditions are met in the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Dortmund signed off the sale of Paco Alcacer to Villarreal on Thursday, pocketing €23m (£19.3m) and funding the club's move for Can.

Paco Alcacer's move from Dortmund to Villarreal freed up funds for Can

Upon his move to Dortmund, Can said: "I think the team has great potential and can win something, I am convinced that I can help them and can't wait to play in front of these fans, for whom Borussia Dortmund is known all over the world, for the first time."

The 26-year-old Germany international arrived in Italy on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2018 and scored four goals in 45 appearances for the Serie A club.

Can started just two Serie A games this season

However, he struggled to claim a spot under new boss Maurizio Sarri this season, starting just two Serie A games, coming off the bench six times and remaining an unused substitute on 12 occasions.

He was also left out of Juve's squad for the Champions League group stages, something which made him hit out at the club for being "unfair".

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: "In Emre Can we get a German international player who can be used across multiple systems in defence as well as in central midfield.

"A player who brings his technique and has a strong will to win."

