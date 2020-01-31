Ryan Bennett joins Leicester on loan from Wolves with option to buy in summer

Ryan Bennett completed his loan move to Leicester an hour before the transfer deadline

Leicester City have completed the signing of defender Ryan Bennett on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season.

The contract includes an option for Leicester to buy him on a deal in the summer, for a fee of around £5m.

Bennett has been at Molineux for two and a half years, and has made 19 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.

The 29-year-old will provide back-up to Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu while captain Wes Morgan is out injured.

"It's great to be here. It's a massive club and the league table doesn't lie," Bennett told Leicester's official website.

"The manager has taken the team to another level and the players deserve great credit too. The club is moving in a forward direction and it's really good to be part of it.

"I've experienced the atmosphere at King Power Stadium before too with Wolves and with Norwich City. It's a great environment here and it's a journey I'm looking forward to."

Meanwhile, Leicester defender Filip Benkovic has joined Bristol City on loan for the rest of the season.

The Championship promotion contenders saw off competition from Celtic, Derby and Middlesbrough to sign the 22-year-old Croatian centre-back.

