Andy King joins Huddersfield on loan from Leicester

Andy King spent part of this season on loan at Rangers

Leicester midfielder Andy King has joined Championship side Huddersfield on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, Leicester's longest-serving player with 379 appearances, has already spent time on loan at Rangers this season but his move was cut short due to a lack of game time under Steven Gerrard.

King will now join his former Leicester team-mate Danny Simpson at Huddersfield, who are currently 20th in the Championship - four points clear of the relegation places.

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley said: "Andy arrives here with great experience, and very importantly from a winning culture.

"Everyone you speak to in football about Andy has only the very best to say about him as a character.

"It was important that we brought some senior players here who can help drive the standards for our group.

"We have some talented younger footballers here who will benefit hugely from the substance that the senior players will bring."

