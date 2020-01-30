Burnley News

Burnley sign Josh Brownhill from Bristol City

Last Updated: 30/01/20 9:54pm

Josh Brownhill has left Bristol City to become Burnley's first signing of the January transfer window

Burnley have completed the signing of midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract - with the option of a further 12 months - at Turf Moor.

He becomes Burnley's first acquisition of the January transfer window after scoring 17 goals in 160 games over three years for the Robins.

"It's a really good feeling to be at Burnley. It's a big football club with a great fan base," said Brownhill.

"Every time I've played here it's been nice to play at Turf Moor and I'm really excited.

"I can't wait to put on the shirt and play football. Whenever I get the chance, then I'll be ready to take it."

Warrington-born Brownhill started his professional career with Preston North End - after a spell in the youth set-up at Manchester United - before joining Bristol City.

