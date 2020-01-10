Cenk Tosun joins Crystal Palace on loan from Everton

Cenk Tosun with Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be tasked with improving the team's productivity in front of goal - despite lying ninth in the Premier League, they are the division's second-lowest scorers this season.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Tosun could make his Palace debut as early as Saturday, when the club face Arsenal in the lunchtime kick-off.

Hodgson said: "It's nice now to get a second bite at the cherry with him, especially at a time when we are in desperate need of improving our strikeforce.

"He is a goalscorer, but a hard-working goalscorer as well. He is in contention for the weekend and we are very grateful to Everton for allowing us to complete the move so quickly because we still have eight players missing.

"If I choose him tomorrow, I don't have any doubts he'll be ready for the task."

After sealing the deal, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "We're delighted to have secured Cenk's services for the remainder of this season.

"We've enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk's arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish.

"Cenk has a proven record as a goal-scorer and we've admired him for some time, so I'm very pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace."

Tosun wanted more playing time as he bids to win back his place in Turkey's squad ahead of the European Championships this summer.

He joined Everton from Besiktas for £27m two years ago but has scored just 10 goals in 51 appearances.

Tosun's arrival at Selhurst Park could see Connor Wickham join a Championship club on loan until the end of the season.

He has struggled for fitness since joining Palace nearly five years ago, playing just 48 times.

