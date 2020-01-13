Norwich City sign Hoffenheim midfielder Lukas Rupp

Lukas Rupp has joined Norwich City for an undisclosed fee

Norwich City have completed the signing of Hoffenheim midfielder Lukas Rupp on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old German midfielder has signed a deal until the summer of 2022 and ends a career in Germany in which he has had spells with Karlsruher SC, Borussia Monchengladbach, SC Paderborn and VfB Stuttgart.

"I was in the training camp in Marbella with Hoffenheim and then two days later, I'm here so it's been very quick. But I'm very happy to be here," Rupp told Norwich's official web site.

"It's a childhood dream. I was in the Bundesliga for 10 years now and it's a new chapter for me. I wanted to be part of the team here and help the team stay in the Premier League.

"I know Mario Vrancic, I played with him at Paderborn, and from the national team I know Marco Stiepermann.

"It's the first time that I've been out of Germany to play football. But I know this stadium already because with Monchengladbach, I had a friendly game against Norwich about seven years ago."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said: "Lukas is a great guy who has a lot of experience. He's played for some very big clubs in Germany and has a lot of game time in the Bundesliga.

"He's a versatile player who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and has also played at full-back.

"He'll be a valuable option for us going forward and is a very good character. He's an important signing for us and we're happy that a player of his experience has committed to us."