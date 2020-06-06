Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will both stay at Paris Saint-Germain, says Ander Herrera

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are staying put at PSG, according to their team-mate

Ander Herrera says Paris Saint-Germain will keep hold of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar this summer.

Mbappe and Neymar are the Ligue 1 champions' two most-prized assets and they have long been rumoured with big-money moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

However, the former Manchester United midfielder says the pair are very happy in Paris and sees no reason why they would be allowed to leave in the near future.

"I don't know what they earn or what the club brings in - it is a company after all - but I know both are key to the project and from what I can see they are happy and really involved at PSG," he told Spanish daily AS.

"It's true that there's lots of news about them in the media and on social media, but we don't hype it up much.

"You need to think about a really key thing, and I've talked about this with Kylian. PSG isn't a club that sells its stars, quite the opposite, it buys them. The club is strong enough economically to keep both of them.

"They're the best in the world and I've got four more years on my contract and I want to enjoy them with those two alongside me at PSG."

Ander Herrera made eight appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 this season since joining from Manchester United

Herrera swapped Old Trafford for the Parc des Princes last summer but injuries restricted him to only eight appearances in Ligue 1.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French Football Federation decided to curtail the season and crown PSG as champions - a decision which left Herrera puzzled.

"We were very surprised. I remember in the team chat a lot of us were in shock, in fact we didn't believe it," he said.

"I think the decision was taken too soon because things are showing that the Bundesliga was right and hopefully it'll be the same in the Spanish league and the rest. We won the league, yes, but winning it like that is "decaffeinated".

"We also don't know if the two French cups will be played in August and the Champions League still doesn't have a date to come back... There's a lot still up in the air."