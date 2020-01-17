Arsenal News

More from Football

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa changes agent amid Arsenal speculation

Last Updated: 17/01/20 11:12am

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa has been linked with a move to the Emirates
Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has announced that he has changed agents amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Kurzawa revealed on Friday morning via his Twitter account that he has joined Sports Invest UK, the company that also represent Chelsea's Willian and former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

While it is far from a guarantee of a move to the Premier League for Kurzawa, a change of agent is a move often used by players to engineer a new contract or transfer.

"Big news!! I am very excited to join the Sports Invest UK family," Kurzawa tweeted in both French and English.

PSG are understood to be reluctant to let the France left-back leave during the January transfer window, but with only six months remaining on his contract they risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

Kurzawa's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season
His contract situation would fit into Arsenal's status of target, with the north London club not intent on making signings that require "significant investment".

Layvin Kurzawa is an attacking full-back with forward-thinking distribution and accurate passing
