Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal mistakes hit me hard

Shkodran Mustafi has made some high-profile mistakes for Arsenal but has been given a "clean slate" by Mikel Arteta

Shkodran Mustafi admits the defensive mistakes he has made at Arsenal "affected" him as he prepares for a first-team recall.

Mustafi finds himself back in contention for the Gunners after a January transfer window departure seemed a certainty for the Germany international.

The centre-back had been told by former boss Unai Emery he was surplus to requirements and started just one Premier League game this season, but a long injury list means his name is back in the frame for new manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has told Mustafi he now has a clean slate and the defender is keen to put his previous on-field errors behind him.

"As a central defender you have a lot of pressure, but then you make this mistake and suddenly the pressure becomes even more," Mustafi told Arsenal Player. "To handle this pressure is not always easy. As a central defender you have to do your job perfectly to just have a normal game.

"When you win all your tackles, when you win everything on the pitch but then make one mistake that you're punished for, it destroys everything that you did before. This is something that makes this position so hard.

Mustafi appeared to have played his last game for Arsenal when Unai Emery was in charge

"It affects you, too. After the game of course you're disappointed because nobody is happy making mistakes, but when I made a mistake and we conceded a goal from it I would go into the dressing room and I'd be disappointed to let my team-mates down. This is the first thing.

"It's something that affected me but I had to deal with it because I didn't want to make the same mistake again, I wanted to come to the training ground and show them that I am going to be there for them, I am going to be there for the team, I am going to be there for the supporters."