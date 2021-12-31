Liverpool transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Liverpool may have to wait until next summer to land Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma (The Sun, December 27).

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, Leeds star Raphinha and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz (The Sun, December 27); Liverpool are monitoring West Ham forward Bowen and Leeds winger Raphinha as future transfer targets, according to reports (Daily Mail, December 10); Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in Leeds star Raphinha to rival Liverpool (The Sun, December 28).

Liverpool could pip their rivals to the £64m signing of Erling Haaland with Mohamed Salah reportedly demanding the club bring him to Anfield (Daily Star, December 23).

Liverpool have reportedly identified Porto winger Luis Diaz as a potential target to solve their Africa Cup of Nations crisis in January (Daily Mail, December 23).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is 'almost certain' to leave Lazio by the summer, amid his rift with Maurizio Sarri, having been previously linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid (The Sun, December 21).

Inter Milan have reportedly made it clear to their Champions League last-16 opponents Liverpool that Lautaro Martinez is not for sale, while warning the Reds that several other European giants are also interested in the Argentine international forward (Daily Express, December 15).

Liverpool have been handed a major blow in their race to sign Karim Adeyemi in the transfer window after the Red Bull Salzburg striker's latest comments (Daily Mirror, December 13).

Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer and hope to exploit their Premier League rivals' obsession with Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland (Daily Mirror, December 8).

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with highly-rated young Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo (Daily Mail, December 3).

Liverpool target Adama Traore could be on the move for as little as £20m with Wolves reportedly slashing his asking price (The Sun, December 1).

Juventus are hoping Liverpool's upcoming international call ups will tempt them into making a January offer for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey (The Sun, November 27).

Carney Chukwuemeka has decided his future is not with Aston Villa by turning down a new contract, with Liverpool and Manchester United set to go into battle for his signature (The Guardian, November 27).

Liverpool and Juventus have sent scouts to watch Olympiacos wonderkid Aguibou Camara in action against Fenerbahce (The Sun, November 26).

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of a potential move next summer (Daily Mail, December 22); Aston Villa have submitted a proposal to Liverpool to sign centre-back Gomez, according to reports (Daily Express, December 20); Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has made a defender his priority and could raid his former club Liverpool for Gomez (Daily Mirror, November 28).

West Ham are ready to make a move for Liverpool's deputy striker Divock Origi in January (Sunday Express, December 19); Origi is said to be at the centre of a transfer tussle between Serie A sides AC Milan and Atalanta (The Sun, December 14).

Nat Phillips is ready for a move away from Liverpool in January - if the Anfield club receive an acceptable offer (Sky Sports, December 5).

Mohamed Salah has reiterated his desire to stay at Liverpool and urged the club to solve the contract impasse that has alerted Barcelona (Daily Mail, December 6).

Real Madrid are reportedly hopeful of luring Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to the Bernabeu when he waves goodbye to Anfield at the end of the season (Daily Mail, December 15).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

No signings

Confirmed Liverpool departures

No departures

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

