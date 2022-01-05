Liverpool transfer news: Neco Williams and Nat Phillips could leave Anfield this transfer window

Liverpool could allow defenders Neco Williams and Nat Phillips to leave the club in this January's transfer window.

Williams has featured in just six Liverpool games this season, with his only Premier League appearance coming as an 83rd-minute substitute in the 5-0 win at Watford in October.

The 20-year-old is very conscious of his place in the Wales team ahead of March's World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria and he would therefore like Liverpool to consider a move for him this month to improve playing time.

Image: Williams wants to cement his Wales starting spot

However, the Reds will not be rushed into any deal and, although they are sympathetic to Williams' request, would only let the Welshman leave if the right offer was made.

It is also too early to see whether any potential move away would be a loan or a permanent deal.

Williams can cover a number of positions on both flanks in various systems and is very likely to attract interest in this window.

Williams' fall down the Liverpool pecking order comes after manager Jurgen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders have been impressed with the progress of defenders Conor Bradley and Owen Beck.

James Milner and Joe Gomez are also capable of covering both full-back spots, but any decision to allow Williams to leave would be assessed nearer the transfer deadline.

Phillips attracting Serie A interest

Meanwhile, Phillips is attracting plenty of interest this month, with Serie A clubs contacting Liverpool over his availability.

The centre-back suffered a fractured cheekbone in last month's Champions League win at AC Milan, but the 24-year-old has now returned to non-contact training and is likely to be match-fit in the next few weeks.

Phillips told Sky Sports News in December he is ready for a move away from Liverpool in January - if the Anfield club receive an acceptable offer, which is believed to be in the region of £15m.

Liverpool have already rejected a £7m bid from an unnamed Premier League side.

There is no rush for Liverpool to sell Phillips, who made 17 league appearances for the Reds last season, after he signed a new deal in August that keeps him at Anfield until 2025.

