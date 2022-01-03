West Ham to battle Tottenham for cut-price Adama Traore deal from Wolves - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham are set to join Tottenham in a battle to sign Adama Traore in a "cut-price" deal from Wolves.

Arsenal are facing FA charges over the missiles thrown at Manchester City's Rodri after his winning goal on Saturday.

Image: Wolves winger Adama Traore has interest from two London rivals

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Leeds youngster Charlie Cresswell.

Ethan Laird is set to be loaned out again by Manchester United after he was recalled from a temporary spell with Swansea City.

The VAR official for Liverpool's game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was changed before the game following a Jurgen Klopp rant.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has issued a transfer plea to striker Kylian Mbappe as he became free to talk to other clubs.

THE SUN

Manchester United are preparing a summer bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice but are expected to need to spend £100m to secure his signature.

Real Madrid are looking to raise £50m in transfer funds by offloading Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo in January.

Image: Declan Rice remains a priority target for Manchester United

Leeds United and Brighton are set to battle it out for the signature of in-form Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Manchester United youngster Charlie Wellens to AS Roma.

Mesut Ozil is keen to add a Turkish club to his ownership portfolio and could invest in 2. Lig side Corum FK after purchasing a stake in Mexican side Necaxa last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a hi-tech oxygen chamber to maintain his fitness.

Neil Taylor is a January transfer target for five Championship clubs.

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Alexander Isak after Real Sociedad banned him from joining Barcelona.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to prise Anthony Martial from Manchester United by offering Ousmane Dembele in a swap deal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard in January - but the Anfield board are not convinced.

DAILY MAIL

Lionel Messi has dropped a hint he would like to finish his playing career in the United States.

Barcelona are unable to register new signing Ferran Torres until they manage to reduce their bloated wage bill.

Thomas Tuchel will hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku on Monday after the Chelsea boss axed the club's record-signing for the draw against Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho is desperately trying to persuade an unvaccinated Roma player to get jabbed as the "fundamental" star faces being sidelined when new rules come in on January 10.

Image: Lionel Messi wants to play in the USA before his playing career ends

Senior figures from Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona met recently in an attempt to revive their plans for a European Super League.

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a fresh bid for Reading defender Tom Holmes.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have recruited someone to read fan mail sent to players to try and protect them from abuse.

Kieran Trippier was spotted 'waving goodbye' to the Atletico Madrid fans after their win on Sunday as his Newcastle United transfer nears its completion.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are continuing to look into the possibility of signing Leeds striker Raphinha and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma but believe deals might be too complicated for January completion.

Image: Leeds United's Raphinha is wanted by Liverpool but a January deal could be difficult

Manchester United target Julian Alvarez's agent is reportedly on his way to the United Kingdom for a transfer meeting.

Tottenham could have the opportunity to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco in a cut-price deal this month, per reports.

THE TIMES

Michail Antonio admitted his recent barren spell had weighed heavily on his mind but the West Ham United forward is confident a frustrating period is now behind him after a Covid-enforced lay-off last month helped him refocus.

Bologna are the latest club understood to be interested in a move for Calvin Ramsay, the highly-rated Aberdeen right-back who is the subject of attention from clubs across Europe.

Shane Watson is surprised at the way England have dealt with rotating their senior players during the Ashes and cannot believe it when Stuart Broad is left out.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibernian are set to sign Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has impressed in a loan spell with rivals Ross County, and also want Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson.

Eintracht Frankfurt have joined the race to sign Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay.

Hibs are poised to complete the transfer of Elias Hoff Melkersen from Celtic's Europa Conference League rivals Bodo/Glimt.

Image: Dundee United hope to persuade Motherwell to let Tony Watt leave this month

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football's cash-strapped clubs have yet to receive a single penny of an emergency bail-out which is meant to protect them from the latest coronavirus lock-down.

Rangers youngster Kai Kennedy has been recalled by the Ibrox club from his loan spell at Dunfermline.

Oli Burke could be offered a career lifeline by Blackburn Rovers this month after struggling to make an impact with Sheffield United.

Dundee United hope to persuade Motherwell to let Tony Watt leave this month - and could even throw in a couple of players to sweeten the deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leeds United could savour a late victory after their enforced winter break but the afternoon was tainted by Burnley full-back Matthew Lowton being struck by a bottle in the fourth consecutive match at Elland Road with a crowd flashpoint.