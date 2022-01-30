Tanguy Ndombele: Lyon in advanced talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder on loan before transfer deadline

Lyon are in advanced talks with Tottenham over the loan signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Discussions are over a straight loan, but it is understood the French club are pushing for an option to buy.

Lyon are looking for a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who completed his £40m move to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Spurs bought Ndombele from Lyon in a club-record deal worth £63m in 2019.

Paris Saint-Germain, Everton and Valencia had also tried to sign Ndombele in this window.

Image: Dejan Kulusevski is set to move to Tottenham on loan

Tottenham have agreed deals with Juventus to sign winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Both players will travel to London on Sunday to undergo medicals before finalising their moves.

Kulusevski will arrive on loan - with Spurs having an option to sign him permanently - while Bentancur will cost £20m.

The move for Sweden international winger Kulusevski comes after Spurs were beaten to the signing of Porto's Luis Diaz by Liverpool.

Spurs wanted to sign the Colombia international this month, but he preferred a move to Jurgen Klopp's side and completed his switch to Anfield on Sunday.

Image: Aston Villa were also interested in Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham also missed out on Wolves forward Adama Traore, who instead rejoined Barcelona on loan.

Kulusevski has made 27 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season, but only seven of those were starts.

The 21-year-old - who has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract - has scored twice during the current campaign.

Bentancur has featured more regularly for Juve this season, making 18 starts in all competitions and providing three assists.

Aston Villa were also keen to sign the 24-year-old Uruguay international, but saw a £20.5m offer rejected by Juventus earlier this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's managing director of football, oversaw the signings of Kulusevski from Atalanta in January 2020 and Bentancur from Boca Juniors in 2017 during his time at Juventus.

