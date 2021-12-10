Chelsea transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Chelsea are battling with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax for the signature of FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji (Sun, December 3)

Chelsea have received a boost in their hopes of signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, reports in Italy claim (Daily Express, December 1).

Federico Chiesa is being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich (The Sun, November 30).

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Antonio Rudiger is set to become one of football's highest-paid defenders, potentially earning up to £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea as a free agent next summer (Daily Mail, December 10); Rudiger is reported to have agreed a contract with Real Madrid and could be the first of multiple Chelsea defenders to leave the club next summer (The Sun, December 10); Rudiger is on the verge of joining Real Madrid, according to reports (The Sun, December 8); Real Madrid are growing ever more optimistic about their chances of signing Rudiger this summer, reports claim (The Sun, December 1).

Chelsea team-mates are said to be "bewildered" that the club has not offered a new contract to Cesar Azpilicueta who, like Rudiger, is free to leave in the summer (Daily Mail, December 10); Chelsea could lose their captain Azpilicueta at the end of the season, with reports claiming that Barcelona want to lure him to the Nou Camp on a free transfer (Daily Express, December 8); Barcelona are reportedly ready to swoop for Chelsea captain Azpilicueta (The Sun, December 2).

Saul Niguez fears he is caught in a trap at Chelsea as his dream loan move turns into a nightmare (Sun, December 3).

Thomas Tuchel has issued Andreas Christensen with an ultimatum to sign the contract that Chelsea have twice thought they had agreed (Daily Telegraph, December 1).

Chelsea forgotten man Malang Sarr is set to be thrown a career lifeline by Inter Milan (The Sun, November 30).

Chelsea contract news

Chelsea are set to offer goalkeeper Edouard Mendy a bumper new contract which will see him pocket £100,000 per week (The Sun, December 4).

Confirmed Chelsea signings

No signings

Confirmed Chelsea departures

No departures

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

