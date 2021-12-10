Liverpool transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Liverpool are monitoring West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen and Leeds winger Raphinha as future transfer targets, according to reports (Daily Mail, December 10).

Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer and hope to exploit their Premier League rivals' obsession with Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland (Daily Mirror, December 8).

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with highly-rated young Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo (Daily Mail, December 3).

Liverpool target Adama Traore could be on the move for as little as £20m with Wolves reportedly slashing his asking price (The Sun, December 1).

Juventus are hoping Liverpool's upcoming international call ups will tempt them into making a January offer for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey (The Sun, November 27).

Carney Chukwuemeka has decided his future is not with Aston Villa by turning down a new contract, with Liverpool and Manchester United set to go into battle for his signature (The Guardian, November 27).

Liverpool and Juventus have sent scouts to watch Olympiacos wonderkid Aguibou Camara in action against Fenerbahce (The Sun, November 26).

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Mohamed Salah has reiterated his desire to stay at Liverpool and urged the club to solve the contract impasse that has alerted Barcelona (Daily Mail, December 6).

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has made a defender his priority and could raid his former club Liverpool for Joe Gomez (Daily Mirror, November 28).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

No signings

Confirmed Liverpool departures

No departures

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

