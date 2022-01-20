Fabio Cannavaro 'interviews well' as Everton cut manager shortlist to three - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Everton's shortlist for their managerial vacancy is down to three with Italy great Fabio Cannavaro, who has spent recent years working in China, reported to have interviewed well.

Image: Fabio Cannavaro (AP)

DAILY MAIL

Al Hilal are prepared to pay the entirety of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £350,000-a-week wage to tempt the Arsenal striker to Saudi Arabia.

Crystal Palace have withdrawn their interest in Aaron Ramsey despite the Juventus midfielder admitting he would be open to working with Selhurst Park boss Patrick Vieira.

Newcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United and England forward Jesse Lingard after their opening bid was rebuffed earlier this week.

Wimbledon are planning to push on with plans for a huge expansion to 38 courts despite opposition from residents local to the country's biggest tennis venue.

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte will demand a combined £20m to stand aside and allow Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United fear losing Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season will leave the club's plans to tour North America in the summer in chaos.

Paris Saint-Germain are to open a new academy in Wales to add to the 15 football schools they already have in England.

Image: Dusan Vlahovic

THE SUN

Arsenal are reportedly set to make Dusan Vlahovic the club's second-highest paid player in an attempt to finally lure him to London.

Chelsea are among a multitude of clubs considering a move for Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele.

Brentford have stepped up their pursuit of Hull City wonderkid Keane Lewis-Potter but are likely to face stiff competition from Tottenham.

Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to fight for his place at Manchester City despite interest from La Liga club Real Betis.

Arsenal are willing to let defenders Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares leave the club in January as they look to refresh their right-back options.

American businessman Rich Riley is in talks to save Derby County with a £7m windfall of funds they need to avoid being kicked out of the EFL.

Liverpool have rejected two offers from Watford for Nat Phillips.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont has pledged "no player will be left behind" and promised support and welfare for those suffering with early onset dementia.

Image: Ousmane Dembele

DAILY MIRROR

Spain's football player union has warned Barcelona over the "sign new deal or leave in January" ultimatum given to Ousmane Dembele earlier this week.

Atalanta are toying with the idea of cashing in on Robin Gosens, with the left-sided Germany international already being scouted by Newcastle United.

DAILY RECORD

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to extend Xavi Simons' contract in a blow to Giovanni van Bronckhorst's hopes of tempting him to Rangers in the summer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Kyle Lafferty is set to make his return to Scottish football and sign a short-term deal to return to Championship side Kilmarnock.