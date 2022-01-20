Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona tell winger he will be sold in January after turning down new contract

Ousmane Dembele has been told by Barcelona that he will be sold this month after he refused to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp.

The French winger is out of contract in the summer, meaning Barcelona face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer if he sees out the season in Catalonia.

But Barcelona are unwilling to let that happen and are also keen to remove Dembele's wages from their books.

The 24-year-old turned down Barcelona's attempt to sign him to a new deal as the terms on offer were lower than his current contract.

Dembele joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for £135m - just weeks after Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain - but has struggled with injuries for much of his time in Spain.

The 2018 World Cup winner has started just six matches this season and his only goal came in the Copa del Rey victory at third-tier Linares earlier this month.

Dembele's involvement has increased dramatically since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as manager in November, however, with all but one of his 11 appearances this season coming under the former Barcelona midfielder.

