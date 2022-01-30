Arsenal told Alexander Isak will cost them £75m by Real Sociedad - Paper Talk

All the top stories and rumours from Transfer Deadline Day's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have been told they will have to pay the full release clause of around £75m if they want to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak and also face competition for his signature from AC Milan.

Image: Alexander Isak is going to cost Arsenal £75m if they want him

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has snubbed the chance to join Bordeaux on loan.

THE SUN

Tottenham are set to join battle with Arsenal as they look to add reinforcements in midfield by signing Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

Image: Duje Caleta-Car could be on his way to West Ham

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car after beating off competition from big-spending Newcastle United.

Newcastle are set to try and secure a loan deal with Manchester United for goalkeeper Dean Henderson on deadline day but hopes of them signing Jesse Lingard are over.

Chelsea will return to Sevilla with an offer for defender Jules Kounde but any deal will almost certainly have to wait until the summer.

Newcastle United want to make a last-ditch effort to sign left-back Matt Targett from Aston Villa.

Leeds United are looking to bolster their midfield options by signing Kenedy after his shock return to Chelsea from a loan spell in Brazil.

Tino Anjorin is set to return to English football on loan with Huddersfield Town after the Chelsea player's loan spell with Lokomotiv Moscow was ended.

Image: Chelsea are set to wait until the summer to try and sign Raphinha

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have reportedly registered an interest in signing Leeds United forward Raphinha, but a deal will not happen until the summer.

Newcastle are finding it hard to attract their top targets to the north east of England because of a reluctance to put relegation release clauses into contracts.

Justin Langer is unlikely to be involved in conversations should the England head coach job become available, with Alec Stewart likely to take over on an interim basis if Chris Silverwood is axed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal appear to have missed out on the signing of Romania sensation Kevin Ciubotaru, who is instead set to join the academy at Rangers.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United could re-ignite their interest in Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips after West Ham made moves to sign him to partner with good friend Declan Rice.

Image: Neil Lennon is in the running to take over at Sunderland

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon is one of the front-runners to replace Lee Johnson as Sunderland manager.

Fenerbahce are showing interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and could make a last-ditch £7m offer for the Colombia international.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

St Mirren are looking to sign Hibs utility player Alex Gogic, but a swap deal involving Jamie McGrath is unlikely to materialise.

Rangers are set to make a last-gasp effort to secure an earlier deal for Hearts defender John Souttar, who has already agreed to join the Ibrox club in the summer.

Scott Allan, a target for Kilmarnock, and Sean Mackie could leave Hibs on free transfers on Monday.