2023 golf calendar: Key dates, results and venues for the majors, the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and more

Wyndham Clark clinched the first major title of his career as he edged out Rory McIlroy to win the US Open in Los Angeles, propelling himself up the world rankings and putting him on the brink of Ryder Cup qualification.

Here are the dates, venues and results for all of golf's majors in 2023, along with the details for other significant events in the golfing calendar…

Men's majors

April 6-9: The Masters - Augusta National, Georgia (Winner - Jon Rahm)

May 18-21: PGA Championship - Oak Hill, Rochester, New York (Winner - Brooks Koepka)

June 15-18: US Open - Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, California (Winner - Wyndham Clark)

July 20-23: The Open - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England (Winner - Brian Harman)

Women's majors

April 20-23: Chevron Championship - The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas (Winner - Lilia Vu)

June 22-25: KPMG PGA Championship - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey (Winner - Ruoning Yin)

July 6-9: US Women's Open - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California (Winner - Allisen Corpuz)

July 27-30: Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-Les-Bains, France

August 9-13: AIG Women's Open - Walton Heath, Surrey, England

Team competitions

January 13-15: Hero Cup - Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Winner - Continental Europe)

May 4-7: Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown - TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California (Winner - Thailand)

September 22-24: Solheim Cup - Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

September 29-October 1: Ryder Cup - Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

PGA Tour's key events

January 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii (Winner - Jon Rahm)

February 9-12: WM Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona (Winner - Scottie Scheffler)

February 16-19: Genesis Invitational - Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California (Winner - Jon Rahm)

March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational - Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida (Winner - Kurt Kitayama)

March 9-12: The Players - TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (Winner - Scottie Scheffler)

March 22-26: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas (Winner - Sam Burns)

April 13-16: RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (Winner - Matt Fitzpatrick)

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina (Winner - Wyndham Clark)

June 1-4: The Memorial: Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio (Winner - Viktor Hovland)

June 22-25: Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut (Winner - Xander Schauffele)

August 10-13: FedEx St Jude Championship: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

August 17-20: BMW Championship - Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 24-27: Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

DP World Tour's Rolex Series events

January 19-22: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE (Winner - Victor Perez)

January 26-29: Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE (Winner - Rory McIlroy)

July 13-16: Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland (Winner - Rory McIlroy)

September 14-17: BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

November 16-19 - DP World Tour Championship - Jumeriah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Senior majors

May 11-14: Regions Tradition - Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama (Winner - Steve Stricker)

May 25-28: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Fields Ranch East, Frisco, Texas (Winner - Steve Stricker)

June 29-July 2: US Senior Open - SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin (Winner - Bernhard Langer)

July 13-16: Kaulig Companies Championship - Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio (Winner - Steve Stricker)

July 27-30: The Senior Open - Royal Porthcawl GC, Bridgend, Wales

Women's senior majors

June 29-July 2 - Senior LPGA Championship - Sultan's Run Golf Club, Jasper, Indiana (Winner - Angela Stanford)

August 25-28: US Senior Women's Open - Waverly Country Club, Portland, Oregon