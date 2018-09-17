Ryder Cup rookie Tyrrell Hatton looking to draw on Le Golf National experience

1:47 Tyrrell Hatton says he will draw on his experience from the Open de France as he approaches his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National Tyrrell Hatton says he will draw on his experience from the Open de France as he approaches his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National

Tyrrell Hatton will be looking to draw on his Open de France experience as he prepares for his first Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris - live on Sky Sports.

The world No 26 is one of five debutants for Team Europe, and made Thomas Bjorn's side as one of the eight automatic qualifiers.

The 26-year-old, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Italian Open at the tail-end of last year to virtually guarantee a spot, is hopeful his experience on the European Tour will come to his aide as a Ryder Cup rookie.

"I'm hoping that I can play as well as I can and win as many points for Europe as I can," Hatton told Sky Sports.

"It's going to be a new experience, the atmosphere is going to be incredible. Obviously the Europeans know the course pretty well from the French Open being there.

Tyrrell Hatton won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Italian Open last year

"For me personally, I've played the French Open for the last five years so I know the course well. It will be set up well for how we play.

"At the end of the day it's another round of golf, I guess with a lot more pressure. It's part of what we do, this is the biggest event in golf. I've just proud to be a part of it."

Bjorn's Team Europe side blends together debutants and experience, with world No 1 Justin Rose and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy set to front the charge.

Hatton meanwhile is joined by Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen in making their first Ryder Cup appearances.

Hatton will look for help from Team Europe's more experienced members - including world No 1 Justin Rose

Hatton admits he is open to any pairing, while he will also look to lean on the more experienced members of the team.

"I don't know who I'm going to be playing with. I'm happy to play with anyone in that team. Obviously, everyone is a fantastic player and there's plenty of experience in the team as well which will help myself as one of the five rookies."

When asked about Team USA, Hatton added: "The team from the States is always going to be strong. On paper they look really good, and we'll be trying our best to beat them.

"Whoever I get put up against in the singles on Sunday, and if I play on the Friday and Saturday, whoever I'm teamed with we'll be trying our best to get a point."