United States aiming to remove Ryder Cup 'thorn', says Jim Furyk

The United States celebrate their Ryder Cup victory at The Belfry in 1993

United States captain Jim Furyk says his team are eager to remove "a thorn from their side" as they prepare to face Europe in this week's Ryder Cup.

The Americans are seeking to end a barren run on European soil, having not claimed an away victory in the Ryder Cup for 25 years - they beat Europe 15-13 at The Belfry in 1993 - and have lost on their last five trips across the Atlantic.

They did, however, reclaim the trophy with an emphatic 17-11 victory at Hazeltine two years ago and are looking to retain it at Le Golf National in Paris.

Furyk says his team, which he believes is probably the strongest American line-up ever, are already fully motivated and raring to go, but the prospect of claiming the win on foreign soil is an added incentive for some of them.

"We're reminded of it [not winning on European soil for 25 years] quite often. I started to be reminded about the moment I took this opportunity as captain," said Furyk, who played on losing teams in Europe in 1997, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Rival captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn at their press conference on Monday

"So is it extra motivation? I'm not sure you really need extra motivation in a Ryder Cup. I think the idea that you grab the 12 best players from the US and you're going to play against the best 12 players from Europe, guys are excited and anxious.

"And obviously I think there's a thorn in their side that that's been the case, and it's been since 1993. There's some veteran players that have played on a number of these teams that have never won on foreign soil, and that's a part that's missing in their careers. They are anxious to get started.

"It's not anything I need to mention in the team room. There's not like a big "25" sitting in there anywhere. They are well aware of it, and they are well aware of how difficult it is to win in Europe, and you know, that's the battle we fight this week.

"It's a strong team. Thomas (Bjorn) mentioned it; this is probably the strongest American team we've ever had and I would venture to guess it's maybe the strongest Team Europe has ever fielded, as well, from top to bottom. It's a very deep team and they play well together. It will be a tough week for us but we're looking forward to that challenge."

Some members of the European team received a hostile reception from sections of the American crowd at Hazeltine two years ago, but Furyk expects the spectators in France to show respect for his team despite their vocal support for the home side.

"Do I think we're in for a hostile [reception]? No, I don't," he said. "I think there were some fans that were unruly at Hazeltine. We did the best we could to remove some of those fans.

Furyk is an admirer of the European crowds

"I think the majority of the fans were there cheering for their side, and that's what I would expect to see. I've always admired the European crowd, the fans here, the support of their team. I admire the way that they band together and can be louder as one with the songs, with the chants. They seem very unified and together.

"I also feel like when you tip your cap and give them a smile and acknowledge that you understand what type of fan they are, I've always felt kind of a mutual respect.

The Americans were given plenty of support at Hazeltine two years ago

"I know they will be loud. I know they will be boisterous. Obviously they will be cheering for the European side, as we would expect. That's definitely an obstacle. It's part of that home-turf advantage that Europe will have this week and that's something my players have to respect, but hopefully they enjoy. Hopefully they thrive on that.

"You know, there's a time when you can be on the road and feel like it's a small group of us versus a large group of Europe and sometimes that can bind you closer and sometimes you can kind of rally behind that. So I'm hoping that these players have that in them, and I do really admire the European crowd and I know they will be loud and I'm anxious to see it."

