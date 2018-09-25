Europe captain Thomas Bjorn says he has planned out pairings for Ryder Cup
By Mark Crellin
Last Updated: 25/09/18 8:38am
Europe captain Thomas Bjorn says he has a good idea of the pairings he will utilise at the Ryder Cup this weekend.
The Dane says he will use the upcoming practice days to fine-tune his strategy as Europe bid to win back the trophy following defeat at Hazeltine in 2016.
Play gets underway with a quartet of fourballs matches on Friday morning, followed by foursomes in the afternoon - and it is the same set-up on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's singles matches.
Bjorn told Sky Sports: "I am pretty set in my mind, to be honest.
"I think you plan 80-85 per cent of what you are going to do - and then you have to look over the next three days at where everybody actually is at, and how they are feeling about themselves.
"The mood in the camp when they came in on Monday morning was very positive and very keen.
"You are getting closer and closer to the plan you set in your mind, so I am pretty confident with where I am at the moment, but let's see how the next few days go."
Bjorn has also issued a rallying cry, saying he wants his team to relish their chance to take part in what is now one of the world's biggest sporting events.
"This is an opportunity," he said. "It is a time to go out and play.
"These are the things they worked so hard for, these are the dreams you had as a kid, this is what you want to be a part of.
"So, they have to take that opportunity to go out and show that it is not all just dreams, it is reality, and go out and live those dreams."
