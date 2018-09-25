Ryder Cup practice begins as captains offer early clues to pairings

Tiger Woods joined Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed in the first group at Ryder Cup practice on Tuesday

United States captain Jim Furyk chose to separate his three Ryder Cup rookies as he sent his team out in three fourballs for practice on Tuesday morning.

The Americans teed off on the first hole from around 9am local time at Le Golf National in Paris, with veteran duo Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson leading the first group.

Rookie Bryson DeChambeau, who has been tipped to play alongside Woods - fresh from his Tour Championship victory on Sunday - this week, and Masters champion Patrick Reed completed the group.

Close friends Justin Spieth and Justin Thomas were in the second group alongside Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson.

Rookie Thomas, one of the few Americans with recent experience of the course after finishing in a tie for eighth at the Open de France this year, could be paired with Spieth this week but he also had a successful partnership with Fowler at the Presidents Cup.

The final grouping, teeing off around 9.30am, contained the third newcomer to the team in Tony Finau, along with Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson as Furyk assesses his options for later in the week.

Team Europe pose for a team photo ahead of Tuesday practice

Team Europe's three fourballs are heading for the 10th tee from 10am with Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, regular partners in the past, in the first group alongside the experienced Sergio Garcia and rookie Alex Noren.

European captain Thomas Bjorn also opted to split up his rookies with two debutants - Jon Rahm and Thorbjorn Olesen - in the second group alongside experienced duo Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey.

Rory McIlroy was in the second European group

The final fourball, due off at around 10.30am, consists of Ian Poulter and Francesco Molinari and rookies Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.

The final quartet were all speaking to the press on Tuesday morning before teeing off for practice.

