Jim Furyk hopes Team USA can stick to their Ryder Cup plan

Jim Furyk hopes Team USA will not have to deviate too much from their Ryder Cup plan, and says he is anxious to get started.

The Americans are looking for their first Ryder Cup win on European soil in 25 years, in order to retain the title they won at Hazeltine two years ago. The tournament gets underway on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

US team captain Furyk is pleased with the form of his players going into the event - with Tiger Woods having won his 80th PGA tour title at last weekend's Tour Championship, and Dustin Johnson returning to the world No 1 spot - and says he and his vice-captains have a strategy in place.

"We've had a lot of guys winning golf tournaments or threatening to win golf tournaments, in good form. It's been fun," said Furyk.

"It's another week, it's a unique golf tournament but you want to feel momentum on the way in, I think both teams have that.

"We've got a plan in place, I've discussed it with our vice-captains. The players have a good idea about what's expected of them.

"We have options, I feel like when you're dealing with a team of 12 and eight guys on the golf course, we have a lot of options. We can react to what we see, but right now I have a plan in place and hopefully it won't change too much."

Tiger Woods won his 80th PGA title on Sunday

Furyk described Paris' Le Golf National course as a "great test", but admitted half of his team are behind on getting to know the layout ahead of Friday.

"About half the guys have seen the golf course, I think the other half are going to rely on them for the next couple of days to get around and we'll see what we have," said Furyk.

"I personally love the golf course, I enjoyed playing it with the team here in July and I played it last year with family. It's a great test and I think it's going to be a wonderful venue."

Rival captains Furyk and Thomas Bjorn at their press conference on Monday

Furyk says he is both nervous and excited for the tournament, which are similar feelings he felt when fighting for the Ryder Cup as a player.

"Of course you're nervous, it's a big event but it's an exciting 'nervous'. I always stood on that front tee and I could almost feel myself shaking, but it was half because I was nervous and half because I was so excited.

"It's the same thing as a captain, I'm anxious for this week to play out and get to Friday."

