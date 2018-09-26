Ryder Cup: Sky Live coverage of Thursday's Captain's Match and Opening Ceremony

The Ryder Cup is here, with extended access from Le Golf National live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel throughout this week - and Thursday sees the coverage ramp up ahead of Friday morning's opening foursomes.

Our live coverage on Thursday begins at midday with The Captain's Match as former captains from both sides of the Atlantic go head-to-head in a 10-hole scramble at Le Tour National.

The Ryder Cup Preview Show follows that at 2.30pm, hosted by Nick Dougherty, who will have Butch Harmon and Paul McGinley with him to take on all the big talking points ahead of Thursday's big moment - the announcement of Friday's foursome pairings.

Live Ryder Cup: The Captains Match Live on

That takes place at the Opening Ceremony, which begins at 4pm and will see both teams introduced and speeches made by both captains, while over on Sky Sports News from 6.30pm, there is a Ryder Cup countdown show looking ahead to the 42nd edition of this famous event.

Thursday's Sky Live schedule:

Noon-2.30pm - Ryder Cup: The Captains Match - Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

2.30pm-4pm - Ryder Cup Preview Show - Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

4pm-5.30pm - Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony - Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

Live Ryder Cup: Preview Live on

Remember, extended highlights from past Ryder Cups are available throughout the week on the Ryder Cup channel, which also has a number of new and exclusive documentaries.

'Butch Harmon's best Ryder Cup team' sees him select his dream American 12 from the archives, while captain Bjorn shares his Ryder Cup memories with Nick Dougherty in 'Bjorn to Lead'.

Dougherty also hosts a special edition of 'Tee Time Tips' from Le Golf National, with all of the documentaries also available to download for Sky Sports subscribers via Sky Sports On Demand.