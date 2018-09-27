WATCH: Tiger Woods pranks Andrew Coltart with gift to commemorate 1999 singles match

1:27 Tiger Woods played a prank on Andrew Coltart by presenting a special gift to commemorate their singles match in the 1999 Ryder Cup. Tiger Woods played a prank on Andrew Coltart by presenting a special gift to commemorate their singles match in the 1999 Ryder Cup.

Andrew Coltart's sole Ryder Cup appearance came at the Battle of Brookline in 1999, but having been one of Mark James' captain's picks he did not take to the course until Sunday's singles matches, when he came up against a majestic Tiger Woods in his pomp.

Coltart later complained that a cameraman stood on his ball in the rough on his way to a 3&2 defeat and the match as a whole was marred by the behaviour of some of the American players.

But 19 years have since passed and when Sky Sports analyst Coltart dropped by to congratulate Woods on his recent Tour Championship victory, he got more than he bargained for!

Woods interrupted his preparation on the driving range at Le Golf National to give Coltart a gift to commemorate their match.

"You'll understand it," said Tiger as Andrew unwrapped it, and he did!

