Brooks Koepka determined to end USA's barren Ryder Cup run on European soil

Brooks Koepka says the US team are fed up of being reminded about their barren run as they go in search of their first Ryder Cup victory on European soil in 25 years.

The 28-year-old became the first player to defend his US Open title since Curtis Strange in 1989 but believes wins for the United States team in the matchplay event add "legacy" to a player's career.

Koepka made his debut in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in 2016 as the Americans ended an eight-year losing streak with a commanding win but Koepka is determined to make it back-to-back victories.

It's pretty simple: We need to win. Brooks Koepka

"There's no money [at stake], but there's definitely a lot of pride, reputation and legacy," Koepka said.

"People always remember how many majors you've won, and you definitely don't forget when you lose a Ryder Cup.

"We all know it's been a while since we've won one [on away soil]. We've been told a million times by you guys; we've read it; by other people; guys even on the team now have told us, and it's pretty simple: We need to win."

Koepka started off his career on the Challenge Tour before progressing to the European Tour and the American is excited about competing in front of a passionate crowd at Le Golf National - a course he has past experience of.

"I really kind of developed into the player, person I am today by coming over here. So it's nice to be back over to play," he said.

"I've wanted to compete in The Ryder Cup overseas, and that's always been a goal for the two years I played the Challenge Tour and European Tour. They weren't afraid to let me know it, so hopefully that can change this week."

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were both handed captain's picks by Jim Furyk but despite their presence, Koepka insists that does not act as added incentive.

"I wouldn't say it's motivation. I think everybody's just excited. I don't know anybody that isn't excited that Tiger is playing as well as he is. I feel like he's back. I think we all know he's been back for a while," Koepka said.

"It was only a matter of time before he was going to win, and that was a given, but it's nice to see him playing well, and in good form coming here. He's a big part of our team. I'm excited for him - I know he's ready to go."

