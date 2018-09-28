Ryder Cup 2018: Top shots from opening day at Le Golf National

2:31 Take a look at the best shots from the opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Take a look at the best shots from the opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Stunning tee shots, long-range birdies and a couple of brilliant chip-ins feature in the top shots from an eventful opening day at the 42nd Ryder Cup.

Europe recovered from losing three of the four matches in the opening session to produce a clean sweep in the afternoon fourballs and open up a 5-3 advantage at Le Golf National.

Jon Rahm and Justin Rose had both put their short-game talents to great effect in the opening match of the day, while Tommy Fleetwood impressed on his Ryder Cup debut to win both of his fixtures.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood were the only pair to win both of their matches

World No 1 Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson's approach play make the cut in the shots of the day, with Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy among the other notable names to mention.

Click on the video above to watch the shots of the day from Le Golf National!