Ryder Cup 2018: Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas in Sunday singles
By Ali Stafford at Le Golf National
Last Updated: 29/09/18 6:59pm
Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas in the opening match of the Ryder Cup Sunday singles at Le Golf National.
Europe require four and a half points to regain the trophy after opening up a 10-6 advantage, leaving Team USA needing to equal the highest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup history.
McIlroy is the first player out for Europe for a second successive Ryder Cup, having opened against Patrick Reed at Hazeltine in 2016, after winning two of his four matches over the opening two days.
Jim Furyk has spread out the order that Team USA's standout performers play ahead of their bid for a first away victory in 25 years, with three-time major champion Brooks Koepka out in the second match against Paul Casey.
Webb Simpson plays Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, who has lost all three of his matches this week, takes on Jon Rahm, while Ian Poulter has been paired against world No 1 Dustin Johnson.
The record-breaking partnership of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, the only two players to have own all four sessions, will go up against Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson respectively.
Jordan Spieth - one of only two USA players to have registered multiple points this week - is out in match seven against rookie Thorbjorn Olesen, the only European player to sit out of both sessions on Saturday.
Unbeaten Henrik Stenson plays Bubba Watson and Tyrrell Hatton faces Patrick Reed, while Sergio Garcia will become Europe's all-time leading points scorer if he can beat Rickie Fowler.
Schedule (All times BST)
11.05am Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas
11.17am Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka
11.29am Justin Rose v Webb Simpson
11.41am Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods
11.53am Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau
12.05pm Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson
12.17pm Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth
12.29pm Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler
12.41pm Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson
12.53pm Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed
1.05pm Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson
1.17pm Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau
