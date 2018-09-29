Ryder Cup 2018: Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas in Sunday singles

Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas in the opening match of the Ryder Cup Sunday singles at Le Golf National.

Europe require four and a half points to regain the trophy after opening up a 10-6 advantage, leaving Team USA needing to equal the highest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup history.

McIlroy is the first player out for Europe for a second successive Ryder Cup, having opened against Patrick Reed at Hazeltine in 2016, after winning two of his four matches over the opening two days.

McIlroy and Sergio won their match on Saturday morning

Jim Furyk has spread out the order that Team USA's standout performers play ahead of their bid for a first away victory in 25 years, with three-time major champion Brooks Koepka out in the second match against Paul Casey.

Webb Simpson plays Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, who has lost all three of his matches this week, takes on Jon Rahm, while Ian Poulter has been paired against world No 1 Dustin Johnson.

Poulter is making his sixth Ryder Cup appearance this week

The record-breaking partnership of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, the only two players to have own all four sessions, will go up against Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson respectively.

Jordan Spieth - one of only two USA players to have registered multiple points this week - is out in match seven against rookie Thorbjorn Olesen, the only European player to sit out of both sessions on Saturday.

Spieth and Thomas won three of their four matches together

Unbeaten Henrik Stenson plays Bubba Watson and Tyrrell Hatton faces Patrick Reed, while Sergio Garcia will become Europe's all-time leading points scorer if he can beat Rickie Fowler.

Schedule (All times BST)

11.05am Rory McIlroy v Justin Thomas

11.17am Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka

11.29am Justin Rose v Webb Simpson

11.41am Jon Rahm v Tiger Woods

11.53am Tommy Fleetwood v Tony Finau

12.05pm Ian Poulter v Dustin Johnson

12.17pm Thorbjorn Olesen v Jordan Spieth

12.29pm Sergio Garcia v Rickie Fowler

Garcia is a half-point short of Sir Nick Faldo's all-time record of 25 points

12.41pm Francesco Molinari v Phil Mickelson

12.53pm Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Reed

1.05pm Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson

1.17pm Alex Noren v Bryson DeChambeau

