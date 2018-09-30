Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn backs Rory McIlroy to get Europe off to winning start

1:58 Europe captain Thomas Bjorn is delighted with the team's performance, but is wary of a possible fightback from the Americans. Europe captain Thomas Bjorn is delighted with the team's performance, but is wary of a possible fightback from the Americans.

Thomas Bjorn backed Rory McIlroy to thrive on the responsibility of leading Europe out in Sunday's singles with his side in prime position to regain the Ryder Cup.

Bjorn's team hold a commanding 10-6 lead after four sessions after dominating the Saturday morning fourballs, although Team USA showed more fighting spirit in the afternoon foursomes to prevent the home side extending their advantage further.

Rory McIlroy will lead off for Europe in Sunday's singles

The Dane admitted he was wary of the USA's fightback at Brookline in 1999 as well as Europe's astonishing final-day rally at Medinah in 2012, when four-point leads were overturned on both occasions, and he believes McIlroy will get his team off to the best possible start when he takes on Justin Thomas in the top match on Sunday.

"There are a lot of reasons to send Rory out first," said Bjorn after the singles line-ups were revealed. "He's a fantastic player, he likes to play fast, he doesn't like to be held up, and he likes responsibility.

"Rory feels like he's in a place where he can go into that position and get the best out of himself. In the end, somebody's got to go there.

"I have a lot of belief in him, and I trust him as a player, but also trust him very much as a person. So it's a great place for him to be with responsibility."

Paul Casey faces a tough clash with three-time major winner Brooks Koepka in match two followed by Justin Rose against Webb Simpson, with Jon Rahm taking on Tiger Woods in a potentially explosive match-up.

European record-breakers Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari go out in matches five and nine respectively, while Alex Noren brings up the rear against rival rookie Bryson DeChambeau.

Thomas Bjorn has backed McIlroy to get his side off to a winning start

"I can only look at what the other captain is going to do, but I went with this set-up because of personalities and the way I see them," Bjorn added. "I believe that singles are very different to pairs, and I went with this group of guys in this order because I think it covers all the way through the order.

"So I'm happy with the way it looks. That American line-up was always going to be extremely strong, and it doesn't matter; we need to win our points.

"Where they come from, they can come from any match. You can lose any match in the Ryder Cup and you can win any match. So we go with this, and you know, this is going to be a great contest and we look forward to it."