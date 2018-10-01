WATCH: David Livingstone's farewell broadcast for Sky Sports

3:10 It was an emotional moment in the studio as David Livingstone completed his final broadcast for Sky Sports. It was an emotional moment in the studio as David Livingstone completed his final broadcast for Sky Sports.

There was an emotional moment in the Ryder Cup studio after Europe sealed their victory over the United States on Sunday as presenter David Livingstone completed his final broadcast for Sky Sports.

Livingstone has been with Sky Sports since its formation and has presented the golf coverage for 23 years.

"From me that's it and what a way to go out, the final day of a Ryder Cup. To see that contest, it was great," he said.

Butch Harmon was alongside Livingstone and paid a glowing tribute to his long-standing colleague.

"Everything I know about TV I learnt from you," said Harmon. "I have made so many mistakes on TV and this man was my mentor and he's the one that made everything easy for all of us.

"There is no presenter in the world better than you my friend, and I love you."

Nick Dougherty and David Howell also saluted Livingstone, with Dougherty saying: "As brilliant as he is at his job, he's an even better man."

Click play to watch the video of David Livingstone's farewell broadcast and to hear the tributes.