NFL Saturday: Redskins, Titans, Ravens and Chargers live on Sky Sports

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has provided a spark on offense for the playoff-chasing Ravens

We preview Saturday night's NFL double-header live on Sky Sports, featuring a quartet of playoff chasers as first the Washington Redskins visit the Tennessee Titans and then the Baltimore Ravens are on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

We are live on Sky Sports Action from 9pm. Here's a look ahead to what you can expect...

Washington Redskins @ Tennessee Titans, KO 9.30pm

Form guide

The Redskins (7-7) snapped their four-match losing streak with a tight win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday to put themselves back in the playoff hunt. Impressive wins over the Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of the season had put Washington in a strong position but their postseason hopes were left hanging by a thread after dismal defeats to the inconsistent New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Securing a win in Week 16 over the Titans will keep them in the NFL Wild Card hunt going into the final weekend.

Meanwhile, the Titans (8-6) are one of three teams tied for the final AFC Wild Card spot, along with the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts - the Ravens holding the tiebreaker. However, Tennessee are currently enjoying a hot streak, having won three in a row and they shut out the Giants last weekend with a 17-0 victory.

Stat Attack

Titans running back Derrick Henry - who rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns last week and a staggering 238 yards and four TDs in Week 14 - is the fifth player since 2002 to record at least 170 rushing yards and two touchdown runs in consecutive games, joining LaDainian Tomlinson, Deuce McAllister, Clinton Portis and Ricky Williams.

Key battle

Washington's defense fighting back: One of the Redskins' biggest issues during their poor run was not just that they were forced into picking a fourth starting quarterback. Their defense has seemingly gone backwards, dropping down to 18th in the league, allowing on average more than 350 yards per game. However, last week's win over the Jaguars showed some return to form, restricting Jacksonville to just 192 yards in total. Reproducing that form will be necessary against Tennessee.

Ones to watch

Josh Johnson started his first NFL match since 2011 in the win over the Jaguars

Quarterback Josh Johnson is the Redskins' fourth starting quarterback this season, but he enjoyed a successful outing last week to bring home a W for Washington - his first in the NFL. Adrian Peterson has been unable in recent weeks to hit the heights he managed in the early part of the season but 24 of his 51 yards against the Jaguars was on the match-winning drive.

Meanwhile, Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is ending his season very strongly, having rushed for 408 yards and scored six touchdowns in his last two matches compared to 474 yards and five TDs from Tennessee's first 12 games of the season.

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers, KO 1.20am

Form guide

Two of the hottest teams in football right now. The Ravens (8-6) have won four of their last five, with an overtime slip-up to the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs their only blip, while the Chargers (11-3) beat Chiefs 29-28 last Thursday night to keep the pressure on that little bit more in pursuit of the No 1 seed in the AFC.

Stat Attack

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers ranks third in the NFL with a 112.4 passer rating and is one of four quarterbacks this season to throw at least 30 touchdown passes (31) and fewer than 10 interceptions (eight).

Key battle

Stingy Ravens defense on fire: If you want to beat the Ravens then you are going to need to do something special against Baltimore's continually impressive defense. John Harbaugh's side have allowed four of their last five opponents a maximum of just 17 points and in the other match, the Kansas City Chiefs only scored 21 in an overtime victory.

Ones to watch

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs has been an important part of the Ravens' No 1 defense

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has lit a fire under this Ravens team, with their recent winning run coinciding with his introduction as the starter over veteran Joe Flacco. It is on the ground, however, where he and this Ravens team have done the most damage - Jackson has 566 rushing yards and three rushing TDs on the season. Also look out for undrafted rookie Gus Edwards, who has emerged as the leader out of the backfield.

The Baltimore defense is still elite too - ranked No 1 in the NFL - and so expect Terrell Suggs and co to come after the Chargers, who have their own disruptive duo of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the defensive line. Rookie Derwin James has also impressed hugely at safety this season.

Can veteran quarterback Philip Rivers finally lead the Chargers all the way to the Super Bowl?

On offense for the Chargers, look no further than veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. Though they do also welcome back running back Melvin Gordon from injury this Sunday, which could be key down the stretch and into the playoffs.

