Russell Wilson: Seahawks quarterback denies trade talk, says he wants to stay in Seattle 'for 20 years'

Russell Wilson has averaged 226.9 passing yards per game this season, with 14 touchdowns to only four interceptions

Russell Wilson has called reports of him looking to be traded out of Seattle as a "non-story", the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback adding that he'd like to play for the Seahawks "for 20 years in my career".

There was talk during the offseason that Wilson, whose contract runs through 2023, was seeking a trade and that his preferred destinations were said to include the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Well, this week NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Wilson was now willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Saints.

But Wilson has denied the story, telling reporters: "I didn't say that. I'm focused on what we're doing here.

"I love Seattle. This is a place I've loved every day, every moment. That's a non-story."

The 33-year-old Wilson, a third-round draft pick by the Seahawks out of Wisconsin in 2012, added that he's keen to match a certain Tom Brady's achievements and play at least another decade in the NFL - and preferably, it seems, in Seattle.

"That's my hope," Wilson said. "My hope's not to just fulfil it. Hopefully I get to play here for 20 years in my career.

"Will that happen? I don't know, but that's my prayer, that's my hope."

The Seahawks are currently 4-8 this season, in danger of missing out on the playoffs for only the second time during his 10 seasons in Seattle and with Wilson at risk of posting his first ever losing season in the NFL.

Wilson has averaged 226.9 passing yards per game this season, with 14 touchdowns to only four interceptions, but he sat out three games mid-season with a finger injury he picked up in Seattle's Week Five defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks travel to the 2-10 Houston Texans on Sunday in the hope of getting hot down the final stretch of the season and sneaking into an NFL Wild Card spot.

