De Rasher Counter claims Ladbrokes Trophy glory at Newbury

Ben Jones riding De Rasher Counter to victory at Newbury

De Rasher Counter completed a fine 48 hours for trainer Emma Lavelle with victory in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

Lavelle saw her crack staying hurdler Paisley Park return in style on Friday - and a day later was in the headlines again as 5lb claimer Ben Jones showed just why he is regarded as one of the riding finds of the season.

After hiding his mount for more than half of the race, Jones moved closer and was to the fore from five out.

De Rasher Counter (12-1) set sail for home in the long straight and had enough in hand to hold The Conditional (20-1) by a length and a half.

Last year's runner-up Elegant Escape (15-2) stayed on strongly for third place, half a length away, with Beware The Bear (25-1) a neck back in fourth.

West Approach, the 13-2 favourite, unseated Robbie Power early on, while the fancied Irish-trained Cabaret Queen was pulled up after six out.

Lavelle said: "It's just unbelievable. I'm so proud of what Ben has done on him and so proud of the team.

"There were a few sore heads after (Paisley Park winning) yesterday. I can't imagine what it will be like after today."

Jones said: "This horse is so game. I thought I might have got there a bit too early, but luckily he kept galloping and jumping. He loved it.

"I can't thank Emma, Barry Fenton (assistant) and the team enough, just to trust me to ride this horse in the race - let alone do what I've done. I owe it to them."