Racing League: Meet team talkSPORT featuring Hollie Doyle, Cieren Fallon, Jack Mitchell and Roger Varian

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is hoping to keep her fine season rolling as she represents team talkSPORT in this summer's Racing League.

Earlier this month, Doyle became the first rider to pass 100 winners for the year, doing so in a personal record time.

Doyle, a Group One winner with Glen Shiel on Champions Day last October, also added a second Royal Ascot success to her CV this year, winning on board Amtiyaz.

She is joined on the team by a familiar name: Cieren Fallon, son of six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon. The former champion apprentice recently passed the 150-winner mark and recorded his first Royal Ascot success with Oxted in the King's Stand Stakes.

Making up the trio is Jack Mitchell, a three-time Group Three winner who recently smashed his target of riding a 100-winner season.

The team have a quartet of Newmarket-based trainers to choose their runners from, including experienced heads Michael Bell, Ed Dunlop and James Fanshawe.

Despite only gaining his license in 2011, Roger Varian made an immediate impact on the profession by claiming Group One success in his first season and continues to amass winners, nearing the 1,000 mark.

View from the weighing room

Hollie Doyle...

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of it. It's a really good incentive to hopefully attract a wider range of people into our sport.

"It's good to get a bit of quality action during the week's work. The team element will be fun, with banter amongst the jockeys and trainers.

"We've got a good, young team and we're all hungry for winners.

Image: Doyle has enjoyed another great year so far, passing 100 winners in a personal record time earlier this month

"Cieren Fallon is a young lad coming through the ranks and he's really enthusiastic about the game. He's quite laidback so hopefully he won't be feeling too much pressure.

"Jack Mitchell is a great guy, a good friend of mine. He gives everything 100 per cent so you'd like to think he'll be giving his all. He's been flying recently and has a great partnership with Roger Varian. He's getting some decent rides, which he thoroughly deserves.

"I've ridden for all the trainers in our team and they're not shy of training a good horse or two and you know they'll be ideally placed."

Cieren Fallon...

"Hollie Doyle is very quiet, she keeps herself to herself but on a racehorse she's completely different. She's very aggressive and strong and has every attribute to go on a do even bigger and better things.

"She's a record breaker and it'll be exciting to be with her every Thursday.

"I get on really well with Jack Mitchell, off and on the track. He's a good laugh and very warm and welcoming.

Image: Jack Mitchell has ridden 12 Group and Listed winners

"His career has just taken off and hopefully in the next few years, he's going to reach the top level.

"We've good four very good trainers and they're all Group One winners. Hopefully, if we can give them a nice ride, we might pick up a few more spare rides throughout the week."

Meet the rivals