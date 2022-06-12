Queen Anne Stakes: Unbeaten Baaeed faces six in Royal Ascot opener; Noble Style out of Coventry

Baaeed will face six rivals as he bids to extend his unbeaten record to eight in Tuesday's Queen Anne Stakes, the opening event of Royal Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

William Haggas' charge made a perfect return to action when strolling to a three-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Lockinge at Newbury last month and he is a very short price to add another Group One to his tally.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World was second that day and he reopposes, along with third Chindit (Richard Hannon) and fifth Sir Busker (William Knight).

Accidental Agent was a shock 33-1 winner of the race back in 2018 for Eve Johnston Houghton and he takes his chance again, with Aidan O'Brien's Order Of Australia and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Lights On completing the line up.

Coroebus, who opened his season with Classic success in the 2000 Guineas, leads 13 contenders for the St James's Palace Stakes.

Image: Luxembourg (maroon and blue silks) was third to Coroebus in the Guineas

Charlie Appleby's charge has so far raced solely at Newmarket, where he has been beaten just once in four starts, and he will have a handful of Guineas also-rans in opposition as fifth Berkshire Shadow (Andrew Balding), sixth Lusail (Hannon), ninth Light Infantry (David Simcock) and 14th Checkandchallenge (Knight) try their luck again.

O'Brien's Aikhal, along with Jim Bolger's Wexford Native and the Irish 2,000 Guineas second New Energy from Sheila Lavery's yard, comprise the Irish challenge, with Haggas fielding two in German Guineas winner Maljoom and Heron Stakes hero My Prospero. Angel Bleu, Bayside Boy and Mighty Ulysses make up the list.

International edge to King's Stand

Wesley Ward's Golden Pal leads an international line-up for the King's Stand Stakes, with the Breeders' Cup winner out to improve on his previous run at the Royal meeting, when beaten a neck by The Lir Jet in the Norfolk Stakes two years ago.

Eight-times Australian Group One winner Nature Strip represents Chris Waller with Ponntos adding a further international dimension for Czech handler Miroslav Nieslanik.

The Balding-trained Kings Lynn will try to give the Queen a memorable Ascot win in her Platinum Jubilee year and he heads the home defence, with Twilight Calls (Henry Candy), Man Of Promise (Appleby) and Khaadem (Charlie Hills) other key names.

There is a dual Irish challenge among the 18 runners via Jack Davison's Mooniesta and the Michael Browne-trained Logo Hunter.

O'Brien will be double-handed in the Coventry Stakes with the unbeaten Group Three winner Blackbeard joined by recent Curragh scorer Age Of Kings.

Hannon's Persian Force is similarly unbeaten and vying for favouritism, with Archie Watson's Bradsell and the Paul and Oliver Cole inmate Royal Scotsman also prominent in the ante-post betting, with a field of 17 declared.

Noble Style ruled out of Coventry

Godolphin's Noble Style is a notable absentee though, with Appleby reporting via Twitter: "Noble Style pleased in his work yesterday but he has since had some unsatisfactory blood results back. As a result, he will not run in the Coventry Stakes."

Dan Skelton's Proschema tops the weights for the 20-strong Ascot Stakes with Alounak and Raymond Tusk sharing the honours in the Copper Horse Stakes, which has a field of 16, plus three reserves.

Last year's winner Juan Elcano will face 15 rivals in defence of his Wolferton Stakes title.