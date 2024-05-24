Ambiente Friendly: Callum Shepherd keen to move on from Betfred Derby firing

Callum Shepherd stated he just wants to let his riding do the talking after being jocked off Betfred Derby second-favourite Ambiente Friendly.

Owners Bill and Tim Gredley informed Shepherd earlier this week they wanted to replace him on the impressive Lingfield Derby Trial winner with the more experienced Rab Havlin.

Speaking after partnering Isle Of Jura to win the feature race at Goodwood on Friday, Shepherd told Racing TV: "It's obviously disappointing and it's been a challenging week but there's not really anything more to say than that.

"My part in the Derby story is now over, as much as I don't want it to be, I'm going to have to live with that. I obviously have a lot of respect for Rab and it is his time.

"It's a time when you are slightly vulnerable but I did get a lot of supportive messages, probably more than I expected and from a real diverse range of people, from people that I wouldn't have thought would reach out, but I do appreciate that because it is tough.

"As far as social media is concerned, you see both sides of it but perhaps it has spoken more in my favour this week, but it can be an ugly thing and it's not something I want to take too much time thinking of.

"I just want to let my riding do the talking - I'll be just fine, you watch me!"