Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow and Worcester feature on Thursday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Chepstow and Worcester on Thursday for Flat and jumping action, with last-time-out winners Valkyrian and Night Lark running at the former.

3.35 Chepstow - Recent winners Valkyrian and Night Lark clash

Last-time-out winners Valkyrian and Night Lark headline in the Network Productions Ltd Fillies' Handicap (3.35).

Jamie Osborne's Valkyrian built on his recent Chelmsford second when easily landing a Lingfield handicap last time out. If she can defy her 5lb penalty she should be dangerous on a career high mark.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Night Lark improved for the step up in trip when successful on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month. This well-bred three-year-old is fancied to follow up as she switches back to turf under Rob Hornby.

Placeholder returns after 290 days off track with a hood reached for. She showed some ability on her previous runs.

6.10 Worcester - Theonlywayiswessex faces Neigh Botha

Theonlywayiswessex and Neigh Botha clash in the vapourhut.com Handicap Chase (6.10).

The Alan King team have been in form of late and Theonlywayiswessex has strong claims as he bids to follow up on his recent Stratford success as he takes a step out from handicap company.

Neigh Botha markedly improved in his jumping when getting off the mark over fences in a similar contest at Southwell last time out. He should not be underestimated as he heads up in grade under Henry Brooke.

Veteran Kauto The King has been running very consistently without notching a win and could place once again.

7.50 Worcester - Afta Party and Greatness Awaits fancied

Afta Party and Greatness Awaits contest in the competitive Install Electrical Contractors Handicap Hurdle (7.50).

Mark Gillard's Afta Party bounced back to form when scoring over this course and distance 17 days ago. If he continues in this vein, he might be capable of better again with this new found confidence.

Great Awaits made significant progress to win for the first time over hurdles when successful at Newton Abbot last month. He remains of interest from just 4lb higher.

Top-weight Shinji was a distance winner on his penultimate start and he completes the short-list under Sean Bowen.

International Action

Vichy hosts Listed action where Fathom and Swing City feature as Saratoga has Frankie Dettori showcasing his talent. Will there be any flying dismounts?

Thursday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Chepstow and Worcester live on Sky Sports Racing.