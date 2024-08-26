Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shadow Army stars at Ripon

Wathnan Racing's Shadow Army will be aiming to bounce back from Phoenix Stakes disappointment when she runs at Ripon this afternoon - live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.12 Ripon - Prix Robert Papin runner up Shadow Army faces six rivals

Shadow Army has been campaigned as if he is a high-class juvenile with runs in Group Ones and Twos in England, Ireland and France. His run in the Phoenix was a solid performance when fourth behind Babouche and Whistlejacket with form being boosted in the weeks since. This is a lot easier than what he has been running in before and will take a lot of beating if handling the undulations of Ripon.

On official ratings Soldier's Heart would be his main challenger having put up a devastating performance over the course and distance just a few weeks ago. Harry Davies keeps the ride and has the proven form over the track. Benevento made a taking impression on debut beating a nice rival at Yarmouth and has been moved to fellow AMO trainer Raphael E Freire.

3.35 Chepstow - Consistent Kalama Sunrise looks to continue progression

Since going handicapping Kalama Sunrise has been a rapid improver going from a mark of 46 to now 72 and has proved that she handles the track. With a record of 3-4 at the track & David Probert taking over from the apprentices that have ridden her before she looks to have the stiffest task in her career here but is the one on the most upward trajectory.

Being a half-brother to Pyledriver, Stockpyle has always been a horse held in high regard for trainers William Muir & Chris Grassick and showed a liking to the track when winning comfortably here in June. He has run solidly in higher company since and comes here off top weight. Fact Or Fable lines up here and has been a mainstay at the track for a few years now having eighteen runs here. His love for the course can't be underestimated.

3.47 Ripon - Course specialist Garden Oasis features

The fact that Garden Oasis is a regular at the garden racecourse is somewhat ironic however he returns to his favourite racecourse. He has run twenty-two times at the track with five of these runs this season including two victories and will be dangerous to discount at his favourite course.

Major Partnership is the class the angle in the race off a rating of 101. He has been out since December 2023 and returns here however he has had a good record fresh and would be dangerous to discount. Padishakh has been campaigned as if he is a well handicapped animal and drops in class here having been slightly unlucky in what looks a hot handicap.

Best of the rest

Last time out winner Eartha goes to post again for Billy Garritty and Richard Fahey, facing up against Mademoiselle at Southwell (2.12). Over at Ripon, a nice-looking five furlong sprint sees Billy Loughnane ride High Velocity. The 84-rated Mashadi goes to post in a maiden contest at Chepstow (4.45), with Ticktyboo the main rival.

