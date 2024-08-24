Ebor: Magical Zoe romps to Knavesmire glory for Henry De Bromhead

Magical Zoe delighted favourite backers with a clear-cut victory in the Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Henry de Bromhead's mare has run well at each of the last two Cheltenham Festivals, filling the runner-up spot in the 2023 Mares Novices' Hurdle before finishing fourth behind last year's Ebor hero Absurde in the County Hurdle in March.

Having since switched to the Flat, with a maiden success at Down Royal sandwiched by two creditable efforts in stakes company, Magical Zoe was the 11-2 market leader for her £500,000 feature on the fourth and final day of the Ebor Festival and ultimately won comprehensively.

After being settled in midfield for much of the one-mile-six-furlong contest, the six-year-old was produced with her challenge down the centre of the track by Billy Lee in the straight and was in front racing inside the final two furlongs.

Image: Winning jockey Billy Lee

The result was not really in any doubt thereafter as Magical Zoe galloped all the way to the line to score comfortably by two and three-quarter lengths, ensuring one of Britain's most prestigious Flat handicaps went to Ireland for the third time in four years following the recent triumphs of Johnny Murtagh's Sonnyboyliston in 2021 and the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde 12 months ago.

De Bromhead said: "It's great, I'm delighted for the lads (owners Patrick and Scott Bryceland), they came up with the idea of coming here and what a brilliant idea it was. It's just worked out really well.

"She won it well, Billy was brilliant on her."

The trainer added: "I don't know what to say! It's amazing, it's a race you grow up watching and I never dreamt I could win - here we are. We've won it and it's incredible.

"It's an amazing race. The lads were always keen to go on the Flat. Alex Elliott, who bought her for them, has been keen to go ever since they've had her.

"We were going to go last year but it wasn't really fitting as she had a tough old season, this year it has just worked out brilliantly. The guys said 'we'll start at the Ebor and work our way back' and that's what we did, it's incredible that it's come to fruition.

"We had to have our three runs on the Flat and we were slightly on the back foot with that, you had to have them by July 20 but it all fell into place. It's amazing, with good horses everything is just made a fraction easier.

"I love training good horses, training winners is what we want but to come to a big meeting like this is just brilliant. It's the stuff of dreams."

Of a potential tilt at the Melbourne Cup, De Bromhead said: "We have a win-and-you're-in (entry) for Melbourne, so now we have to really start talking about that!"

Adrian Keatley was delighted with the performance of the 25-1 runner-up Kihavah, saying: "He's a great horse and does brilliant things for our yard. Hopefully he's around for a long time.

"The winner won well, but we ran a brilliant race and are delighted. The mile and six stretches his stamina and that's as far as he wants to be going."

Ian Williams said of the third placed Oneforthegutter: "I never expected him to get in off his mark, but he has run a huge race.

"He and Joe (Fanning) have just gelled together and ultimately just got outstayed. It was a huge performance and a little bit better than the what we were expecting."

The race was marred by a fatal injury to Crystal Delight, who appeared to go wrong and unseated Tom Marquand when in the lead.

Trainer Harry Eustace told ITV Racing: "Everyone involved with Crystal Delight is totally and completely heartbroken. He was the most noble and kind warrior you could ever meet. We will miss him."

Breege springs 33-1 surprise in City of York

John and Sean Quinn's admirable filly Breege ran out a shock 33-1 winner of the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.

With dual victor Kinross taken out on Saturday morning due to unsuitable ground, a quality field of seven went to post for the seven-furlong Group Two, but that number was further reduced after second-favourite Lake Forest reared in the stalls and had to be withdrawn.

His defection appeared to present Lockinge and Lennox Stakes winner Audience with a gilt-edged opportunity to claim another big-race victory, but the race did not go to script.

Just as he did at Goodwood last month, the 4-7 market leader took a lead off Art Power for much of the way, but this time he was unable to kick clear of his rivals.

Instead, Colin Keane produced Breege to lead inside the final furlong and she stuck to her guns to claim the lion's share of the £500,000 prize fund by a length and a half from Vafortino.

Shouldvebeenaring was just a head further behind in third, with Audience unable to pick up and having to make do with a slightly disappointing fourth place.

Image: Breege

Keane said: "Beforehand we were basically riding to be third and trying to pick up as much prize money as possible. I thought it would unfold as it did, with Art Power going along and there would be plenty of pace. I thought we'd pick up as much as we could and we got the lot!

"He (Lake Forest) was next door to us and she didn't bat an eyelid when he nearly came over on top of us, so she obviously has a very good mind. It was a true-run race and when she got between them, she really came alive and quickened away well."

Sean Quinn, who trains Breege in partnership with his father, revealed the success was not a total surprise to the camp.

He said: "We worked her on Monday morning and she worked particularly well, John said that was the best he's ever seen her work. This probably wasn't the plan at that stage, but he said we'll take her down the road as there's a heap of money on offer and we're going to try to get as much of it as we can.

"She was our first Group winner since we joined the licence (when winning the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom in June) and to do that today is pretty special. She's very important to the yard and it's important to be competitive on the big days.

"Colin has had three or four rides for us and he won the Boomerang on Irish Champions Weekend on Safe Voyage, so we've had a lot of luck with him. He's fantastic, Jason (Hart) is our stable jockey but unfortunately it didn't work out today. He went to Goodwood to ride a favourite for us in a Group race and it didn't pan out, but he'll be back on her very shortly.

"All the big seven-furlong races (will be considered), she's not in the Foret but we might have to speak to her owners about supplementing her for it."

See The Fire too hot for Strensall rivals

Oisin Murphy delivered See The Fire with a swooping late challenge to secure a deserved big-race victory in the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York.

Although winless since making a successful debut on Newmarket's July Course last summer, Andrew Balding's filly has run several fine races in defeat in good company since.

The daughter of Sea The Stars rounded off her juvenile campaign with placed efforts in the May Hill and the Fillies' Mile - and while she was well beaten on her return in the 1000 Guineas, she performed creditably in the Coronation Stakes, the Eclipse and when runner-up to Opera Singer in the Nassau.

Stepping down in trip and class for this nine-furlong Group Three, See The Fire had only Alyanaabi behind her at the top of the home straight, but soon began to weave her way through the field.

Murphy spotted a gap on the far rail inside the final furlong and his mount had more than enough in the tank to take it, quickening up smartly to grab the lead before pulling a length and three-quarters clear at the line.

Phantom Flight filled the runner-up spot, just ahead of Checkandchallenge in third.

"She was brilliant in the Nassau the last day and her work since has been great. She's been working with older horses that are in good form and she's been finding it very easy," said Murphy of the 3-1 favourite.

"I wasn't going to sit three wide on her, I wanted to get cover and maybe have horses to fill up on the back of before finding space. Arguably I was fortunate enough that it opened up on the inside, but she was very good at the line with her ears pricked.

"It's so important, she's out of Arabian Queen who won a Juddmonte International, she's a homebred for Littleton Stud and I'm delighted."

Balding added: "We've always thought the world of this filly. She's beautiful to look at, she's always worked well and I've just got to thank David Elsworth for retiring when he did because I've reaped the rewards of having the mare's progeny!

"David did fabulously well with the family and she (Arabian Queen) is an amazing broodmare.

"I'm delighted for Jeff (Smith) and David (Bowe) and everyone at Littleton because these owner-breeders are so important and to get this calibre of horse is special."

Tabletalk delights Clover with Melrose strike

Tabletalk finished with a flourish to claim top honours in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York.

Although down the field as a 100-1 shot for the Derby in early June, Tom Clover's Chelmsford maiden winner proved he remains a colt of some promise when third on his handicap debut at Ascot last month.

Image: Tabletalk

He faced a step up in trip and class on the Knavesmire, but proved more than up to the task under a well-timed ride from Rossa Ryan.

Never too far off the pace, the 12-1 chance saw out the one-mile-six-furlong trip well to score by a length and a quarter from Aidan O'Brien's The Equator.

Clover said: "That was extremely pleasing. He looked the winner the whole way round. He'd been shaping up nicely at home and he seems to be improving.

"I was thrilled to see him handle the ground so well, as that was a slight question mark for me, and he stayed on strong over the trip.

"He's a very exciting prospect. It's great for the whole team at home who've worked very hard. He ran in the Derby and that was a really tough experience so we gave him a bit of time, he's a big horse and I think he'll make up into a lovely four-year-old.

"He has a very patient owner who let me train him where we wanted to go. He ran a very good race at Ascot last time and he's come to himself nicely."