Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon and Lingfield host six-race cards

Ripon and Lingfield are the venues for Tuesday's action, with a competitive six-furlong handicap topping the bill at the garden racecourse.

4.00 Ripon - Competitive six-furlong handicap features Another Baar

The six-furlong course at Ripon is somewhat of a specialist track for sprinters with undulations proving difficult to overcome and this field is littered with course and distance winners. One is Another Baar who was last seen on the track finishing second in the consolation race for the Great St Wilfrid. He was just nabbed late on and sets the standard here.

Act Of Violence is a progressive three-year-old, having won at the track two months ago and showed he was still in the same heart when a good second last time at Pontefract.

2.55 Ripon - Zayer and Reservado set standard

Zayer has been slightly unlucky on both of his starts and learnt from his debut at Ffos Las when looking green under pressure. However, he knuckled down at Haydock and was denied by a smart Valmont rival. Hollie Doyle gets on board to try and get his head in front.

Reservado was a solid second at Windsor when also looking slightly green in the run but was just run out at the finish by a Middleham Park runner. The £270,000 purchase should have a chance to get his head in front soon. Two Newmarket trainers send runners in Another Abbot and Kullazain for William Haggas and James Tate respectively. Both must be respected on debut.

6.38 Lingfield - 3.25 Ripon - Foro Romano makes nursery debut

George Boughey's nursery debutants always have the potential to be dangerous and he sends Foro Romano with Pat Cosgrave aboard to Ripon. He caught the eye on his first two starts showing plenty of promise. He wasn't so good in the Chelmsford run but has been gelded since and arrives here on nursery debut off a mark of 72 which makes him of interest in a weak race.

Invincible Song had been running well in the maidens and tried his hand in nursery company. He ran creditably enough and that was a solid run, but he has been dropped a pound for that which makes him interesting here.

