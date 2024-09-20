Today on Sky Sports Racing: English Oak set for Nostrum clash at Newbury

English Oak takes on Nostrum and Lake Forest in what looks a mouthwatering clash at Newbury - live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.05 Newbury - English Oak and Nostrum clash

Ed Walker's English Oak is yet to hit the highs as expected when winning at Royal Ascot in the Buckingham Palace Stakes. He has been tried in Group 2 company and drops to Listed today. Although he doesn't top the ratings on official ratings, he is the one to beat.

Nostrum was once thought of as the second coming when winning his first two starts. He has flattered to deceive in his remaining starts and now a gelding looks to get back to winning ways after a good run first time out in June behind Noble Dynasty. That form is linked through English Oak so there shouldn't be too much between the pair of them.

Lake Forest is the unexposed three-year-old in the field having ran creditably to be second in the Commonwealth Cup and Hackwood stakes. Fast ground is the key and if it stays that way, he could be ready to strike.

2.25 Newbury - Cathedral faces four rivals

The €800,000 purchase Cathedral made an emphatic start to her career when blitzing her rivals at Lingfield on debut by four and a half lengths. The daughter of Too Darn Hot has been mentioned by the AMO team before her debut in the regard she is held in. Ralph Beckett is traditionally known for his capabilities with fillies and could have her ready to strike here.

Anna Swan also made a impressive debut at Yarmouth for Sir Michael Stoute and Cheveley Park stud when scoring by five and a half lengths at Yarmouth. The form looks relatively strong with winners in behind and has William Buick on for the first time. The Ed Walker trained Saariselka won here at the course last time out improving on her debut run. She beat a nice field that day and looks worthy of this step up in grade.

3.15 Newton Abbot - Glynn and Lallygag seek hat-tricks

Summer jumping is somewhat of a specialist time of year, and this is what we have here. Glynn arrives here on a hat-trick after a 26-length victory at Stratford. It was a golden opportunity for him to get his head in front and the handicapper hasn't been too harsh only putting up 3lb for that.

Lallygag has rediscovered his form winning his last two starts over hurdles and returns here over fences in Novices' company. Freddie Gingell has got on very well with his and if getting better with his chasing technique will have a chance here. Riskintheground got back to winning ways and is 4-5 this season dominating smaller the fields. The only time he was found out when he wasn't beaten far in the Summer Plate. He's up 6lb for that win last time and would be dangerous to discount.

Best of the rest

The Newbury card kicks off with a couple of nice-looking maidens. Shameful is by Shaman out of Group 3 winner Bear Cheek and makes his debut in the opener for the Clive Cox team. There's also Wicket Keeper, who is part-owned by England cricketer Jonny Bairstow - making his bow for Eve Johnson Houghton. In race two, Shadwell field Almeraq under Jim Crowley, who goes to post alongside Summer Rain - a half-brother of Winter Derby winner Robin Hoods Bay.

At 3.30pm, Dunamase and King Of Cities clash before Typical Woman eyes up the hat-trick at 4.40pm.

Over at Newton Abbot, a Class 3 hurdle sees Finisk River take on the likes of Clearance and Edison Kent at 4.55pm before Hold that Fort goes for the four-timer at 5.30pm.

Friday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Yarmouth live on Sky Sports Racing