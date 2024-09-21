Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury and Chester take centre stage live on Saturday afternoon

It's Mill Reef Stakes day at Newbury, with Powerful Glory and Shadow Of Light both in the mix for Group Two glory in east Berkshire - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.15 Newbury - Powerful Glory and Shadow Of Light headline

Richard Fahey knows what it takes to land the Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes, having bagged it on two occasions, and Powerful Glory will be a popular choice to land the hat-trick. A taking winner of a Pontefract maiden on debut, his trainer spoke positively about his chances this week and he should be in the mix under Oisin Orr.

Charlie Appleby's Shadow Of Light has proved himself a classy two-year-old, winning his first two starts with plenty to spare before chasing home Cool Hoof Luke in the Gimcrack at York. A repetition of that latter effort makes him a live player in the Godolphin blue.

Of the others, Defence Minister seeks to remain unbeaten on his third start for Hamad Al Jehani, while Brian has been consistent and has each-way claims.

1.30 Newbury - Annaf and Relief Rally clash

Michael Appleby's Annaf looks a good place to start in the Group Three Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes having scored at Group Two level in Saudi Arabia in February and he will head the betting under Jason Watson. The five-year-old drops in grade but has a bit to prove after a poor effort in the Group One Haydock Sprint Cup.

Wiliam Haggas' Relief Rally is proven over this course and distance having taken the Super Sprint Stakes as a two-year-old and must he be feared as she drops in trip under Tom Marquand.

Albasheer usually runs his race and looks a place contender, while dual Listed winner Adaay In Devon bids for a first Group success.

4.15 Chester - Roman Dragon and Almaty Star lock horns

Hugo Palmer saddles Roman Dragon who returned to form with an excellent second over six furlongs at Chester last month and is fancied to go one better from a handy draw in stall four in the five-furlong Protos Networks & Cisco Handicap.

Almaty Star rarely runs a bad race and, having finished runner-up at Lingfield last week, looks to have each-way chances off a 2lb higher mark.

The Richard Fahey-trained Vintage Clarets has slipped to a workable mark and completes the shortlist.

Best of the rest

We are set for a tasty renewal of the Autumn Cup at Newbury (2.05pm), with veteran Not So Sleepy looking to retain his crown under in-form jockey Marquand. Waxing Gibbous is also in the mix, having been beaten by neck in handicap company on her last two starts.

At 2.40pm, Involvement and Fantasy Believer feature in a good looking handicap before Kingman colt Arctic Voyage takes on a host of well-bred rivals at 4.25pm. The closing race at 5.35pm sees the in-form Great Chieftain go for a hat-trick alongside Atlantic Gamble, who seeks a sixth win in seven outings.

Down under, Caulfield is the venue for the G1 Underwood Stakes which sees Vow And Declare line up alongside Buckaroo.

In France, UK raiders Jungle Drums (Karl Burke) and Electrolyte (Archie Watson) feature in a quality field for the Prix Eclipse (4.35pm) after Dignam represents Joseph O'Brien in the Prix de Conde at 1.33pm.

Saturday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing