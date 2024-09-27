Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie Mullins' Fine Margin features at Worcester with Wolverhampton also live on Friday

Worcester and Wolverhampton host Friday's live action on Sky Sports Racing with the former meeting featuring the Willie Mullins raider Fine Margin.

3.45 Worcester - Irish raider Fine Margin tops field

Willie Mullins' in-form Fine Margin bids for a four-timer in the Dragonbet Fixed Brush Hurdle Series Final Novices' Handicap Hurdle (3.45).

The seven-year-old has thrived this summer, winning three times on his travels over the Irish Sea, including over this course and distance. He looks the type to continue to flourish and should be hard to beat.

Paul Nicholls' Seeyouinmydreams was a worthy favourite at this course back in June. He bids for a hat-trick here as he steps back up in distance to 2m 4f with Freddie Gingell claiming 3lb.

Flying Fortune represents Peter and Michael Bowen as he too seeks a hat-trick after winning at Market Rasen and over course and distance.

2.35 Worcester - Hometown Boy and Weveallbeencaught clash

Hometown Boy and Weveallbeencaught meet in the 2m 7f Bob Love King Of The Dirt Novices' Chase (2.35).

Course-and-distance winner Hometown Boy finally clicked when it all came together to break his maiden over fences at this track in June, and if he produces a similar display he will be hard to catch.

Weveallbeencaught had a big reputation when trained by the Twiston-Davies team and, despite not winning in five starts over fences, he rates a fascinating player on his debut for Christian Williams.

Dan Skelton's Coco Mademoiselle showed useful form over hurdles and rates a huge danger as she receives weight all-round on her chasing debut.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Grace Angel and Navello contest competitive sprint

Grace Angel and Navello clash in the Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (6.30) over five furlongs.

Darryll Holland's Grace Angel landed her second success of the season when winning at Yarmouth earlier this month and bids to follow up, although she will need to improve with a 5lb penalty.

Navello is a three-time course winner who arrives in good form and the tough sprinter rates a live contender after going close off the same mark at Chepstow.

Hugo Palmer's Cast No Shadow is a dual all-weather victor but is returning from 92 days off after winning at Newcastle in June.

