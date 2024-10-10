Today on Sky Sports Racing: Marie's Rock returns to action at Bath

Nicky Henderson's popular Mares Hurdle queen Marie's Rock is set to make her second appearance on the Flat this afternoon at Bath.

3.10 Bath - Fairy Glen, Lmay and Marie's Rock headline

The Gosdens took this race with One Evening last season and Lmay could follow up under Kieran Shoemark. Top-rated on a mark of 103, she ran a career best when fourth behind Tiffany in a Group 2 at Baden-Baden and should appreciate the drop in class.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Fairy Glen has showed an improved level of form this summer winning at Kempton before finishing placed in Listed company the last twice. A similar effort would see her in the mix for this Listed Beckford Stakes under Harry Davies.

Of the others, Cheshire Oaks winner Forest Fairy has a bit to prove as she returns from 96 days off, while Nicky Henderson's classy hurdler Marie's Rock has her second start on the flat.

3.45 Bath - Recent winners Super Mirage and Far From Dandy clash

Super Mirage made an eye-catching debut when scoring with plenty to spare over 1m here and looks to follow up as he steps up in distance under Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy.

George Boughey's Far From Dandy also arrives in good form having improved on his debut effort at Newcastle the son of Far Above landed a Yarmouth maiden and looks the type to progress over this extra two furlongs.

The Archie Watson-trained Marbush has done little wrong in three starts including when getting off the mark at Kempton in August. He is another who tackles further for the first time and must be considered under Hollie Doyle.

6.30 Southwell - Well-bred Trident fancied for Varian

Roger Varian saddles the well-bred Trident who ran on strongly to finish second on debut at Newcastle last month and will be fancied to go one better here. A son of No Nay Never, he is a half-brother to Group 1 winner Zoustar and will be expected to take this before heading up in class.

Jodhpur Blue has been given a rating of 78 after running with credit in three starts this summer and rates the biggest danger under Richard Kingscote.

Best of the rest

Naturally and Mandana look the best of the field in a decent looking maiden fillies test at Southwell (4.55pm), with Bosphorus Rose making her debut for Sir Mark Prescott too.

Aga Khan field exciting duo Azimpour and Ridari in the Prix As D'Atout (1.30pm). Necktie goes for Godolphin here, with Nizam representing Nurlan Bizakov.

